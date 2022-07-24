Monkeypox: How Does The Viral Zoonotic Disease Transmit From One Person To Another

As of July 22, India has reported a total of three cases of Monkeypox, a communicable disease that is similar to smallpox.

The case was reported from Kerala and ever since the Union Health Ministry has taken strict measures to contain the spread.

First identified in 1958 in the African continent, Monkeypox is a viral infection that causes a rash that, with time, gets proliferated.

The onset of the disease includes weakness, fever, chills, and blister-like spots on the face, palm, and sole. These rash spots turn into lesions that start pustulating which eventually crust and fall off. This viral zoonotic disease can spread in a number of ways and affect a populace.

Let’s take a look at two primary ways this disease can spread:

Animal To Human

Direct contact with contaminated blood, cutaneous, body fluids of an infected animal can cause a human to contract the virus. Although the natural reservoir of these viruses is yet to be determined, rodents, as per research, are found to be the most affected. Exposure to an infected animal can lead to humans catching it. To prevent it from happening, it is important to be very cognizant about not eating any under-cooked meat or under-processed animal-sourced products.

Human To Human

More common way of the disease spreading is from human to human. The transmission can take pace through direct contact or through respiratory particles. Several studies suggest that the monkeypox virus can also spread through sexual transmission routes. As per World Health Organization, patients that are at high risk are young children and pregnant women. Newborn babies can contract the virus from their mothers.

The first human case of monkeypox was detected in 1970 in the Republic of Congo where a 9-month-old baby was infected with the virus. The first major outbreak outside Africa was in the United States of America in 2003. Since then, recurring cases of monkeypox outbreak have been witnessed in other parts of the world.

