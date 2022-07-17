Six Amazing Exercises To Get Rid Of The Stubborn Lower Belly Fat

It is most certainly true that reducing the lower belly fat can be a challenge that a lot of people are willing to take but cannot because they are unaware of what exactly needs to be done.

If you are one of them then this is for you, along with a balanced nutritious diet these are the top five exercises that one can take up to get rid of that stubborn lower belly fat.

Mountain Jumping/ Climbers

This will also get a lot of muscles into play resulting into a full body workout. All you need to do is get into a high plank position with your wrists firm on the ground right under your shoulders. Do not forget to keep your core tight as you start to jog in that position. Burpees

For beginners this might feel like actual hell but once you get used to it you will not be able to without it. Burpees will not just work your core but will also work on your chest, triceps, lats and shoulders. Leg In Leg Out

This exercise might not be as simple as it looks and one requires immense stamina to get through this. But all the effort will definitely make it count. Doing it properly will target certain important areas like hamstrings, quads, glutes and even your upper body. Crunches

A good number of crunches will work on your rectus abdominis muscle and help in the tightening of your belly which in turn will make it look flatter and toned. Heel Touch

This is a rather simple exercise that a lot of people can think of including in their workout regimes . It will help you enhancing your flexibility, fix your core and target the oblique muscles. Russian Twist

Like they say, save the best for the last, this exercise is every personal trainers favourite and comes highly recommended. Remember to perform it in repetattive sets and at one go taking 15 seconds gap between every set.

