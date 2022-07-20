Soha Ali Khan Shares A Snippet of Her Daily Workout And It Is Super Inspiring

Pataudi Princess, Soha Ali Khan has been serving some super intense fitness goals and we are all in for it. From the snippets that the actress shared on her social media accounts of her workout sessions, we know for a fact that she focuses a lot on strength training.

Recently, Soha shared a video of her exercising and captioned it as “Back to basics! #workout #fitness #back #backworkout"

One of her fans commented saying, “No SUBSTITUTE for PURE Mehnat! … phenomenal! Keep raising the bar! God bless."

The actress is seen engaging her body in squats which helps in burning a lot of calories and is also impactful on your hamstrings.

We are definitely inspired by her, what about you?

