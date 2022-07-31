Treat Your Heartburn This Monsoon With These Home Remedies

The change from sweltering heat to pitter patter raindrops is welcoming. Come rains, and our desire to eat fried snacks increases. The humid weather can slow down the digestive process- which can cause heartburn among other gastritis issues.

Heartburn is a painful condition when the stomach acid escapes into the oesophagus, also known as acid reflux, it causes pain in the chest. It is considered to be a type of indigestion.

Heartburn can be triggered by fried and spicy food, citrus products, overeating, eating a heavy meal, or alcoholic beverages.

Burning pain in the chest, right behind the breastbone, that takes place right after eating or may occur at night. It can be a pain that worsens as soon as you lie down or bend. A bitter or acidic taste at the back of your throat or in the mouth may also be a symptom of heartburn.

Here are some home remedies for your heartburn:

1. Older studies have shown that chewing on gum can help with heartburn. When you chew on gum, saliva production increases which clears the esophagus of acid.

2. Quit Smoking as it decreases saliva production.

3. Elevating the head while sleeping can help people who experience acid reflux at night.

4. Potassium-rich ripe bananas can help counteract the acid and ease the discomfort.

5. Eating in small portions and frequently will help the body breakdown the food and digest it faster, which will help against heartburn

6. Losing weight as excessive belly fat can put pressure on your abdomen which can push forward the lower oesophagal sphincter.

7. Cut down on Alcohol. Alcohol increases the severity of acid reflux and heartburn. It increases the stomach acid.

8. Reduce intake of high-fat foods

High-fat foods may contribute to heartburn as they will slow down the digestion process.

9. Eat Dinner Early

Take your dinner 3-4 hours before your bedtime so that your body gets ample time to digest food

10. Avoid tight clothes

Tight fitted undergarments, clothes, belt puts a lot of pressure on the belly and increase heartburn

