Vitamin D3 and B12 Serve These Important Functions In Your Body; Check Vitamin-Rich Foods Here

A long-term lack of one or more essential vitamins, classified as a vitamin deficiency, can have an adverse impact on one’s health. Luke Coutinho recently took to Instagram to shed light on the effect of Vitamin D3 and B12 deficiency in the body. In his post, he explained what roles these two nutrients play in keeping us fit and highlighted what causes their levels to drop. Coutinho provided some natural sources of these nutritive components, too.

Coutinho, a holistic lifestyle coach in integrative medicine, said that every second person in his company ends up having critically low levels of these vitamins. He says that people tend to take this casually since it is quite common. However, these must be taken seriously since a cumulative build-up can lead to innumerable problems.

He wrote about the functions of Vitamin B12 in the caption. The vitamins have positive impacts on brain health, carbohydrate metabolism, energy production, gut health, the production of red blood cells, nerve health, and mood regulation.

He listed white blood cell production, better immunity, regulating hormone production, absorption of calcium and phosphorous, and insulin resistance as some of the benefits of Vitamin D3.

The post also highlighted parts from a research paper that stated that Vitamin B12 deficiency can cause damage to nerves outside the brain and spinal cord, balance issues, and even lead to higher levels of oxidants in the body. Vitamin D3 deficiency, on the other hand, is primarily known to cause issues with bone and muscle health.

Coutinho said that the causes of the lack of these vitamins can range from medications such as antacids and chemotherapy to chronic stress to following fad diets. .

If your body is indeed lacking these vitamins, there are natural sources to replenish them that Coutinho wrote about. You could get your daily fill of Vitamin B12 from fermented foods, organ meat, brewer’s yeast, and dairy. Vitamin D3, on the other hand, is found through exposure to sunlight and eating whole eggs, mushrooms, and fatty fish.

