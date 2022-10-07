Health Benefits Of Bottle Gourd (Lauki) And 5 Must-Try Healthy Recipes

The nutritional value and health benefits of vegetables are many and it is no wonder that our parents are extremely particular about feeding us green vegetables. One such healthy vegetable is bottle gourd, also referred to as lauki, or ghiya in India. Whatever name you call it, this vegetable has several health benefits.

Here are some health benefits of Bottle Gourd or Lauki -

Due to its high-water content, bottle gourd has a cooling effect on the body and helps in relaxing and reducing stress.

A glass of bottle gourd juice thrice a week will give you a healthy heart and keep your blood pressure in check.

Bottle gourd juice is loaded with iron, vitamins and potassium that can help you in weight loss.

It helps with sleep disorders as well. You can add sesame oil with the juice to sleep better.

A glass full of bottle gourd juice can help you win against the premature greying of hair and retain its colour and texture.

It is rich in fibre and alkaline content which helps with acidity and digestion.

Here are a few quick recipes that you can try at home -

Lauki Kofta

Koftas are generally enjoyed by many. It is a tomato-based curry with koftas made of lauki. The curry has mild spices and tanginess due to the tomatoes. You can pair it with roti or rice.

Lauki Thepla

You can add this humble vegetable to your thepla and make it for a quick breakfast or brunch. This on-the-go food item is extremely easy to carry while travelling as it lasts longer. You can pair up the thepla with sauce or pickle.

Lauki Chana Dal Sabzi

This is a healthy curry recipe that requires minimal oil and is made of lauki and chana dal (Bengal Gram). It is an extremely easy and quick recipe and goes very well with roti.

Lauki Kheer

Ensure you are using fresh and pre-boiled milk in the recipe and that the taste of the lauki should not be bitter. You can have this kheer as your mid-day meal with roti or just like that, and absorb all the nutrients of this dish. It is an ideal recipe for your vrat days.

Lauki Raita

Another easy-peasy recipe is Lauki Raita. It is refreshing and has a cooling effect. It is made with lauki, yoghurt, and spices. You can pair this with any meal.

