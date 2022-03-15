Health Benefits of Consuming Ghee Early in the Morning

Ghee is extensively used in Indian cooking as well in the making of several Ayurvedic remedies and ancient medicines. Ghee is indeed an age-old miracle potion that is found in all Indian households. But this homemade clarified butter is a lot more than a cooking ingredient, as consuming a small dose of ghee, early in the morning, can fix most common health issues.

Ghee is prepared from cow’s milk and is loaded with protein, antioxidants, healthy fats and minerals. These nutrients when traditionally consumed early in the morning work as potions to detoxify the system and rejuvenate the cells of the body. In the early days, it was believed that a small amount of ghee early improves the absorption of nutrients in the small intestine, during the process of digestion. Ghee is also said to reduce the acidic pH level of the gastrointestinal tract, which assists in better digestion, improving metabolism, further works as a laxative and also improves gut health. Adding ghee to a morning drink, usually, milk or just preparing a simple mixture of ghee with turmeric can help in regenerating the damaged cells which are created due to the presence of free radicals.

Why in the morning? This is because the morning routine sets the tone for the day, therefore one must be very mindful about choosing their morning drink or what they eat. Consuming one teaspoon of ghee with a warm glass of water works like a tonic for the body as it flushes out toxins, works as a natural laxative, and improves gut health.

Ghee is rich in calcium and amino acids, making it great for strengthening bone and dental health, managing weight, reducing inflammation. When mixed with raw turmeric, the mixture becomes a good immunity boosting drink. This antiviral blend is perfect for sore throat, cold cough, fever.

However, it is advised to seek medical guidance before including anything in your diet as the presence of saturated fats in ghee can possibly increase the risk of cardiac diseases.

