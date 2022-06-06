Brushing teeth is one of the most important basic hygiene habits. Experts recommend brushing the teeth at least twice a day, once after waking up and once before going to bed. It is also generally believed that we shouldn’t eat or drink anything before brushing our teeth in the morning.

However, do you know that drinking water before brushing your teeth can be beneficial for your health? Here are the health benefits of drinking water before brushing your teeth in the morning.

Health Benefits of drinking water before brushing the teeth:

Drinking water on an empty stomach and before brushing the teeth can help in eliminating toxins from the body. Drinking water without brushing in the morning increases the digestive capacity of the body. Apart from this, drinking water, without brushing in the morning, also removes many types of diseases from the body.

One of the benefits is it helps in improving the immune system.

It can also help you to attain healthy and glowing skin.

People suffering from obesity, constipation, high blood pressure and diabetes can also benefit from drinking lukewarm water every morning.

It also prevents bacteria accumulation in the mouth which reduces the risk of cavities.

Helpful in removing bad breath.

Due to the lack of saliva in the mouth, our mouth becomes completely dry, which causes the problem of halitosis.

Therefore, if you wake up in the morning and drink a glass of lukewarm water, you can get rid of the problem of bad breath.

