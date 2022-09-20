Health Benefits Of Intermittent Fasting: Facts vs Myths

Intermittent fasting is gradually gaining popularity in recent years among those who are on a diet regimen to shed extra kilos. One such method that has gained popularity over the years is intermittent fasting. The reason why this method has grabbed the attention of witness enthusiasts is that it focuses on when not to eat rather than what foods one should and should not consume. Intermittent fasting, as the name suggests, means those who follow this method don’t eat anything for a certain number of hours daily or weekly.

While some individuals believe that it has many health benefits in addition to helping one lose weight, others claim that it can lead to several health issues including malnutrition, problems in digestion, bad breath, headache and lightheadedness among others.

Listed below are some of the scientifically laid out benefits of Intermittent fasting:

· According to the National Library of Medicine of the United States, intermittent fasting is beneficial for improving one’s cholesterol levels.

· Several studies show that intermittent fasting is beneficial for changing body weight and composition. As per the studies, intermittent fasting results in rapid weight loss. People have lost about 3-7 percent of weight in about eight weeks through this method.

According to an article published in Mayoclinic, intermittent fasting can help in reducing inflammation and improving the conditions associated with inflammation like arthritis, asthma, multiple sclerosis and stroke among others.

However, apart from the series of health benefits fasting for long hours may have some adverse impact on health. A few people end up overeating during mealtime due to intermittent fasting. At times a few people also feel exhausted. According to a few earlier researches, intermittent fasting could have some side effects like nausea, headache, fatigue and insomnia.

