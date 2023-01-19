Health Benefits Of Mulethi: An Effective Remedy For Allergies And Diseases

Licorice, commonly known as Mulethi, is considered a medicinal herb in India. In Ayurveda, its properties have been described in more detail. Mulethi is considered an immunity booster that not only protects the body from allergies and infections but also keeps the throat clean and the lungs healthy. The herb has been used for thousands of years in India and other countries.

Uses of Mulethi

Mulethi is used in many ways. The herb is even used for making alcoholic drinks. In India, it is considered an Ayurvedic medicine, which is also used domestically in every household. In China and some western countries, its flavour is added to candies, sweets, chewing gums and even in ice creams and cold drinks. Mulethi roots are also mixed with tobacco.

Description in ancient Ayurvedic texts

For thousands of years, Mulethi has been used in various ways. Its description is found in many ancient texts, including in the history of Egypt, China and India. From the Indian Ayurvedic treatise Charaksamhita, written in 7th-8th BC to Bhavprakash, an Ayurvedic treatise written in the 15th-16th century, the benefits and harmful effects of Mulethi are described in detail.

Health benefits of Mulethi

It is beneficial for eye problems. Consumption of Mulethi also helps in improving the quality of sperm and semen. Well-known Ayurvedic expert Acharya Balkishan says, “From a medicinal point of view, Mulethi is beneficial in many diseases. It reduces Vata and Pitta dosha. It’s beneficial for skin and hair. It is generally used to get relief in cold and cough allergies, and it is mainly used in making Ayurvedic medicines."

Boosts immunity:

Vaidyaraj Dinanath Upadhyay (former dean of Mumbai University) says, “Mulethi has been used in Ayurveda for a long time. The reason is that it has many properties that keep the body healthy. It acts as an immunity booster, which not only protects the body from infections and allergies but also keeps the throat clean and the lungs healthy. Its intake keeps the respiratory tract clean. Ensure that you don’t consume Mulethi in excess, as it not only causes headache but can also choke the throat."

Laxative properties are also found in Mulethi, so it is considered beneficial for gastric or stomach-related diseases as well. It prevents indigestion, acidity, constipation and heartburn. Anti-inflammatory properties are also found in Mulethi, due to which it is also beneficial for arthritis conditions.

