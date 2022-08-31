Health Expert Suggests Diet Tips For People With A 9-to-5 Job

With a 9-to-5 job, it is difficult to stick to a healthy eating plan. Most of us have a good idea about what constitutes a healthy diet but sometimes work overload, stress, or the craving to eat junk gets in the way of a nutritious diet.

A nutritious diet along with a healthy lifestyle will keep you fit and may aid in weight loss too if followed correctly.

The sedentary work life will need the right diet to gain or lose weight, taking the right supplements along with your food, adding exercises to your routine, snacking the right way by having nuts or home-cooked meals, and making sure to take breaks at work and go for a walk or do some stretching.

Nmami Agarwal, a dietitian and nutritionist talked about the ideal diet for people with 9-5 jobs. The video began with her explaining that to break the long fast between sleeping and waking hours, one should eat nutrient-dense food in the morning like a handful of nuts, followed by breakfast. Agarwal shares that our body is most adaptable for absorbing nutrients during breakfast.

Advertisement

So a food that has a blend of carbs, proteins, fats, vitamins, and minerals is ideal. She suggests having idli-sambar, besan chilla, or an omelette with toast.

For a mid-day meal, she suggests having a glass of buttermilk or coconut water or having fruit. For lunch, the expert advises roti, dal, sabzi, raita, and rice to be ideal. She also points out that one should be mindful of portion size.

Advertisement

She recommends having an evening snack between 4 pm to 6 pm. She suggests roasted chana or, roasted makhana, or hummus with vegetable sticks for munching. She adds that on the way back home, one can also have fruit so that on reaching home, we don’t reach out for unhealthy food.

She instructs that as the day progresses, one should reduce the portion size as our activity also decreases.

https://elle.in/article/5-tips-to-lose-weight-if-you-work-the-9-to-5-life/

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here