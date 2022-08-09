Health Expert Suggests Homemade Treatment For Lumpy Skin Disease

In the last few weeks, over 3,000 cattle have died in Rajasthan and Gujarat due to a viral infection called the Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD). According to a report by GAVI, the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation, LSD is “an emerging threat to livestock worldwide". It is caused by a virus called Capripoxvirus. This disease affects cattle and water buffalo mainly through vectors.

This disease is similar to sheep pox. The symptoms of Lumpy Skin Disease include excessive nasal and salivary secretion. Meanwhile, pregnant cows and buffaloes may also suffer miscarriages. This disease has spread to around 17 states in the country.

As a result, not only should governments be aware of it, but you should also know about the disease and how to prevent it. It is an infectious condition with no treatment so far, but if a cow gets infected, several traditional medicines can be used to treat them.

Dr Devesh from National Dairy Development Board has suggested some conventional ways for the treatment of lumpy skin illness. If a cow is diseased and these conventional methods are followed, a lot of improvement can be offered. However, keep in mind that throughout this period, the diseased animal should be kept in isolation. Allow no other animals to approach the ill or consume its remaining water or feed.

Following are the steps to create a traditional cure for the treatment-

First Method:

10 betel leaves, 10-gram black pepper, 10-gram salt, and jaggery.

Make a paste using all of the ingredients, adding jaggery as needed.

Give the animal modest quantities of this combination.

On the first day, give it one dose every three hours.

From the second day to the second week, provide three dosages each day.

Make each dosage from scratch.

Second Method:

Ingredients-

1 handful fenugreek leaves, 10 garlic cloves, 1 handful neem leaves, 1 handful henna leaves, 500 cc coconut or sesame seeds, 20 grams turmeric powder, 1 handful of basil leaves.

Steps-

Make a paste by crushing all of the ingredients together. After that, add the coconut or sesame oil and bring it to a boil before allowing it to cool.

How to use –

After properly cleansing the cow’s wound, administer this cool combination straight to the wound. On the other hand, if the wound is covered with insects, use camphor mixed with coconut oil first. Alternatively, prepare a paste out of cilantro leaves and apply it to the wound.

(Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on information from several websites/media reports. News18 does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the facts. Seek medical attention for any queries or best treatment.)

