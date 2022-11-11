Healthy Bones to Good Skin, 5 Little-known Benefits of Tomatoes

Did you know tomatoes are fruits? A native to southern and central America, this fruit belongs to the nightshade family and is packed with nutritious value. Despite botanically being a fruit, it is generally eaten and prepared like a vegetable. When the Europeans came across tomatoes, they thought it was a poisonous berry.

But the Spanish were the ones who introduced the tomato to the world. Today, India is the largest producer of tomatoes. While it mostly comes in red but also has different colours including purple. Here take a look at the healthy benefits of this fruit:

Healthy for bones

Tomatoes are loaded with Vitamin K and Calcium. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, hundred grams of tomatoes contain 110 mg of calcium. This means your bones stay strong as long as you consume them.

Controls Blood Sugar

Tomatoes are known to have a mineral called Chromium. The mineral helps to keep blood sugar levels at bay. Individuals with diabetes or a history of it in the family should consume the fruit or include it in their diet.

Works as Anti-Oxidant

Tomatoes are a great source of Vitamin A, and Vitamin C and these components help the body to get rid of harmful free radicals in our blood. Raw tomatoes are better to absorb Vitamin C into the system.

Boost Immunity

Loaded with Vitamin C, fresh tomato juice is brilliant when it comes to boosting your immunity levels. The vitamin C in it also controls the increase of stress hormones and helps your body to remain energized and healthy.

Good for Skin and Hair

Given the rising levels of pollution, our skin and hair get damaged. Incorporating tomatoes into your regular diet helps to battle the polluted air. Tomatoes contain lycopene, which is also used for facial cleansers.

