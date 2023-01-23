Healthy Eating: Masala French Toast Recipe For Breakfast Meal

With each bite of Masala french toast, you experience the burst of flavours and seasonings! The lip-smacking-spicy french toast makes a delightful breakfast when paired with some mint coriander chutney and hot masala chai. These can also be served as an irresistible evening tea-time snack or a filler plate for brunch-time. Masala french toasts are perfect appetizers to serve for small get-togethers and house parties too. The recipe is prepared by dunking bread slices in a mixture of eggs and milk, adding some chopped vegetables with powdered spices and pan-fried with loads of butter.

Let’s know the recipe for making crispy and spicy masala french toast!

To prepare masala french toast you will need:

Bread slices - 4, eggs - 2, oil or butter, milk - 1/2 cup, onion - 1 small, tomato - 1 small, green chilli - 2, coriander leaves - finely chopped, chaat masala - 1/2 tsp, salt - to taste, red chilli powder - half teaspoon and black pepper powder - half teaspoon.

How to make Masala French Toast

- Finely chop all the vegetables (onions, tomatoes, green chillies and coriander leaves) and mix them together in a bowl.

- Cut all the bread slices into triangular shapes.

- Now take another bowl, put eggs in it and beat them. Add all the spices- red chilli powder, black pepper powder and salt, and mix it thoroughly.

- Then add milk to the mixture and whisk it properly.

- Put a pan on the gas and add some oil or butter to it. Dip one or two bread slices in the egg mixture and place them on a hot pan. Roast it while turning on both sides.

- Once done, similarly, dip all the bread slices in the egg mixture and roast it.

- Now put the chopped vegetables on all these slices. Sprinkle some chaat masala on top and garnish it with coriander leaves. The masala french toast is ready to serve. You can also enjoy these toasts with tomato sauce or green coriander chutney.

