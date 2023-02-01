Wrong eating habits are taking a toll on people’s health. Because of this, most of us are falling prey to diseases at an early age. One such severe problem is high cholesterol, which is increasing rapidly these days, even among young people. If cholesterol level exceeds a certain limit, then it could be the main reason for heart attacks. To avoid these fatal conditions, people should take precautions and try to keep their cholesterol levels normal.

Do you know that you can easily control cholesterol levels even without medicines? Yes, this is true, according to a Hindustan Times report as some fruits like apples and avocados contain a lot of nutrients. These fruits remove bad cholesterol from your body, also improve heart health and reduce the risk of many diseases. Here are 5 fruits you must include in your diet plan to lower high cholesterol levels:

Apple

Apple is considered to be the most beneficial fruit for reducing high cholesterol. The soluble fibres present in it improve heart health. Also, polyphenols help in reducing cholesterol levels. If you consume one or two apples daily, it helps to control cholesterol levels in just a few days.

Banana

Banana is rich in fibre and potassium, which helps in reducing high cholesterol as well as high blood pressure. Consuming one or two bananas daily strengthens our immune system.

Grapes

Everyone loves eating sweet and mouth-watering grapes. The extract from grapes goes to the bloodstream carrying bad cholesterol to the liver, where it is processed and filtered and we get relief from the problem of high cholesterol.

Pineapple

Pineapple is rich in nutrients like vitamins and minerals. The bromelain elements present in it break down the cholesterol in the blood and improve blood flow. Consuming this reduces the risk of heart-related ailments and gives relief from high cholesterol.

Avocado

Avocado is rich in oleic acid, which helps in flushing out bad cholesterol from the body. You can eat avocado by making salads, sandwiches, toast or smoothies.

Apart from these fruits, the consumption of blackberries and strawberries can also help in reducing cholesterol.

