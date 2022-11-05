Healthy Food Combinations You Must Try For Breakfast

Planning to start eating healthy? Noshing a healthy breakfast is the first way to start making things right. One should never skip breakfast as it is the most essential meal of the day. After all, it breaks your overnight fast. And no, this does not give you a free pass to devour doughnuts, muffins, and other nutrient-void eats instead of a healthy breakfast. By doing so, you will be setting yourself on a flat-belly failure venture. Also, trying to lose a few pounds? Thinking that going to work empty stomach will make you lose weight or get in shape is a myth. Fuelling up before heading out kick-starts your metabolism, avoids subsequent overeating, and, best of all, lifts your mood so you will not need to turn to junk food later.

The food combinations listed below are super healthy and super tasty. Start eating them for breakfast and you will be good to go.

Advertisement

Green Smoothie with Protein and Chia Seeds

Vegetarian or not, we have got you covered. Speaking of, this breakfast recommendation is especially for the ones that are not into animal sources of food. While a green smoothie may sound a little boring, try having it with berries, greens, and unsweetened almond milk, and you would not regret it. You may also add unsweetened vanilla, chocolate plant protein powder, and a scoop of chia seeds to make it as nutritious and delicious as possible. With a dose of antioxidants, fibre, minerals, and vitamins, this smoothie calms you down, gives you protein, and sustains you for hours.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan Diagnosed With Vestibular Hypofunction; What Are Its Symptoms, Cause and Cure?

Greek Yoghurt Nuts and Berries:

If you are someone who is often on the road or travels a lot, then stop thinking, this is the ideal breakfast option for you. Use non-fat and unsweetened plain Greek yoghurt. This meal is lower in carbohydrates, high in protein, and excellent for your blood sugar and your weight. Add some of your favourite nuts or seeds like almonds, walnuts, and flaxseeds, among others for protein and healthy fats. To enhance the taste, add some fresh or frozen berries. This adds antioxidants, and fibre to your breakfast.

Advertisement

Avocado and Eggs:

One of the best breakfast combinations to try is avocados and eggs. This is because both Avocados and egg whites are abundant with lean protein. For a hint of ethnic flavour, some colour, and nutrition, add some diced tomatoes.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here