Healthy Food Gifting Options Are Replacing Traditional Gifts; Read On

Shopping for Diwali gifts is at the top of our to-do lists. Wine bottles, mithais and snacks are usually the primary recipients of presents, this year your loved ones could benefit from being given the gift of health.

With most of us watching our weight throughout the year, it is wise to gift thoughtful presents that do not derail people from their fitness goals. Also, motivate others towards living a healthier lifestyle. Shammi Agarwal, Director, Pansari Group, says, “There is no better gift than the gift of good and healthy food. This festive season, giving a gift basket with a healthy snack is the new trend, as healthy eating is the new mantra of life."

Here is a list of healthy alternatives that will not stop you from enjoying the festivities

Dry Fruits

Dry fruits have always been an eminent part of Indian traditions and festivities. Initially, traditional sweets were chosen over dry fruits for special occasions. “Try giving sweets a miss and instead opt for a bag of dry fruits including almonds, cashew and walnuts," adds Agarwal.

Healthy Food Bundle Boxes

Healthy and organic foods are popular since they are very healthy and abundant in vitamins. Why only exchange sweets and snacks on all auspicious occasions when there are other healthier options available in the market? A hamper or basket filled with healthy, gluten-free flour, fortified rice, and ready mixes, on the other hand, will be a unique and healthy gift for loved ones.

Dark Chocolate

Chocolates lately have gathered traction as an excellent alternative to traditional sugar-laden sweets. But not all are considered suitable for health. “Dark chocolates are comparatively healthier than regular ones because they are rich in minerals such as iron, magnesium, and zinc. In addition, the antioxidants called flavonoids present in cocoa in the dark bar provide several health benefits. These are available in multiple flavours like berry, orange, nuts," opines Agarwal.

Fruits Basket

Replacing sweets with a whole fruits’ basket, especially for the ones who prefer organic and unadulterated food options is a great choice. Inherently sweet, fruits are an excellent source of of nutrients like minerals, vitamins and fibre.

The traditional apple, banana, orange, and exotic fruits such as berries and kiwis, dressed up with a fruit salad or entire fruits and cream, are trending.

Teas And Accompaniments

Teas make a lovely gift and are found right at every Indian home. They are delicious and virtually calorie-free. In addition, various scientific studies have pointed out that teas are full of antioxidants and help reduce the risk of heart disease, boost the immune system, and strengthen the digestive system. But, of course, benefits vary depending on the variety.

