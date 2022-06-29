Healthy Foods: How Makhana or Fox Nuts Can Help You in Weight Loss Journey

Fox nuts, popularly known as makhana, have grown in popularity over the last few years. The humble makhana comes from a plant known as Euryale Fox that grows in the ponds of eastern Asia. Interestingly, fox nuts have been used in traditional Chinese medicine for thousands of years and they find a place in Ayurveda as well.

The amazing thing about fox nuts is that it makes for a great snack for any conscious eater and also for the habitual snack-craver. Makhanas are generally roasted with a spoonful of ghee and topped with a dash of salt and pepper. Known for their crunchy taste, makhanas can be coated in a variety of flavours, including cheese, mint and chaat masala.

Fox nuts or lotus seeds are low in fat, high in carbohydrates and a great source of protein. This explains the rise in the popularity of fox nuts. Moreover, fox nuts are also known to aid weight loss. When consumed in the right quantity, fox nuts can help in your weight loss journey. Let us take a look at the several health benefits of fox nuts.

Fox nuts are low in cholesterol and fat. This makes them the perfect snack for the late-night hunger pangs. When eaten in the right manner, fox nuts can also help shed those extra kilos.

Fox nuts are low in sodium and rich in essential minerals like magnesium, potassium, phosphorus, iron, and zinc. This makes them beneficial for those suffering from high blood pressure and other heart ailments.

Fox nut is a great gluten-free protein source. Therefore, it is an excellent food option for fitness enthusiasts.

Fox nuts are also beneficial for diabetics due to their low glycemic index.

Fox nuts are very good for your bone and teeth health as they have high calcium content.

The astringent properties of fox nuts can also help in reducing kidney problems.

