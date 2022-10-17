Healthy Living: 5 Nutritious Breakfast Foods For Lose Weight

Losing weight is difficult. Deciding what to cook every day is difficult, too. But even more difficult is to decide what to eat while trying to lose weight. Consuming the wrong foods might fan the flames of craving and derail your weight loss efforts. If, however, you pick the proper diet, eating can actually help you lose weight by curbing cravings and keeping you fuller for longer. Here are five healthy breakfast options that can help you lose those kilos:

Eggs

Eggs are the primary component of breakfast for weight loss recipes. They are high in protein, vitamins, and mineral content. They are low in calories and can help you feel fuller longer. A fuller stomach makes you less likely to snack later in the day. To boot, eggs can be prepared in numerous ways (boiled, sunny side up, scrambled, devilled, etc.) to give you a wider palate.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal is one of the healthiest, most delicious breakfast options for losing weight. They contain soluble fibre, which keeps the stomach feeling full while also reducing cholesterol. You can make them even more filling and nutritious by combining them with half a cup of plain, nonfat Greek yoghurt.

Quinoa

This modern superfood contains a lot of fibre and plant-based protein. It has a low glycemic index, is low-calorie, and gluten-free. It is an insoluble fibre that increases fullness. You can enjoy your diet breakfast for weight loss by combining the cooked grain with tomatoes, spinach, onions, and a sprinkle of cumin.

Sprouts salad

Sprouts are high in plant-based protein, which helps reduce binge eating and keeps you fuller for longer. Moreover, sprouts are a nutritional powerhouse, high in protein, calcium, fibre, vitamins, enzymes, and minerals. You could eat cooked or uncooked sprouts combined with other veggies and spices for taste!

Flax seeds

Flax seeds are high in viscous, water-soluble fibre, which aids weight loss by slowing digestion and lowering calorie intake. They can be sprinkled on cereal or used to thicken a morning smoothie.

