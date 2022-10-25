Healthy Living: 6 Effective Tips That Help You To Avoid Weight Gain

Many people witnessed accelerated weight gain during the lockdown and the COVID-19 pandemic. With nowhere to go, managing the weight became difficult. However, now that the world has opened, you may be itching to lose some of that lockdown weight from your body. And it is not always that difficult. We are here to offer insight into things that could help you control your weight gain.

Add resistance to your work

Strength training is one of the most effective ways for people of all ages to maintain their fitness levels. It will help you build lean muscle, increase bone density, and burn fat even when you’re not exercising.

Eat fibre

Fibre, like protein, helps us feel fuller for longer, so you’ll be less likely to reach for a snack right after a big meal. Fibre is also commonly found in foods that are naturally lower in calories, such as fruits and vegetables, making it a great nutrient to focus on when trying to maintain your weight.

Select alcohol with fewer calories

If you drink alcohol, avoiding sugary or high-calorie drinks can help you maintain your weight while still enjoying a drink or two from time to time. Red wine, seltzers, vodka, and tequila as low-calorie drink options.

Consider intermittent fasting

This tool involves narrowing the eating window to about 8 or 9 hours per day, which means you fast only by drinking water, coffee, or tea for the remaining 16+ hours. Fasting can help promote healthy blood sugar levels, increase your body’s ability to burn fat, and control your appetite.

Check sugar intake

High-sugar foods and beverages are typically high in calories and fat, resulting in weight gain. To satisfy cravings, take a teaspoon of high-quality raw, manuka honey, which is packed full of antioxidants and also tastes delicious.

Sleep

Several studies have found that sleep aids in weight loss. A regular sleep cycle helps to relax your body and also aids in cutting down your food cravings.

