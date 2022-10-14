Healthy Living: Tips To Boost Your Mental Health

Our emotional, psychological, and social well-being all contribute to our mental health. “Mental health is about brain functionality and everything that affects it," says Oludara Adeeyo, a psychiatric social worker and author. It influences the way we think, feel, interact with the world and make decisions. Many factors influence mental health, some of which are beyond one’s control, such as genetics, life experiences, and family history. Nurturing your mental health can also help you manage other health conditions that are exacerbated by stress. Let us take a look at several ways to boost mental health:

Be Kind to Yourself

When you’re down, you usually are harsh on yourself. Strive to be kind even if you don’t feel like congratulating or appreciating yourself. If you’re having difficulty being nice to yourself, do something pleasant for someone else. Then, congratulate yourself for completing the task.

Exercise

Even a short walk or climbing a set of stairs can help reduce stress and enhance alertness. A regular exercise regimen can enhance one’s mood and focus and even help with symptoms of anxiety and despair.

Healthy Eating

Enjoy high-nutritional-value food with friends, and explore new foods. Learn more about eating disorders. If you discover that your connection with food is affecting your emotional or physical health, you should seek treatment.

Be cheerful and upbeat

Spend time with your friends, go shopping, or do whatever makes you happy and cheerful. Always keep a positive outlook on life.

Stress management

Stress is unavoidable, but remember to pick your battles carefully. Determine what variables cause you to stress or affect your mood and work on them. Don’t let anyone or anything influence your mood.

Treat yourself

Avoid self-criticism and self-doubt by treating yourself with respect and care. Give yourself time and always do what you enjoy.

