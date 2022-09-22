Healthy, Low-Calorie Snacks For Your Hunger Cravings

Is snacking becoming an obstacle in your weight loss venture? Well, say no more. It is natural for people to reach out for junk food when they starve between meals. However, it can cause hurdles in your fitness journey. Hence, it is important for people to plan their cravings with a handy list of healthier options that will also further aid in meeting their fitness goals.

There is a surfeit of healthy and delectable snacks for people to choose from. And we have shortlisted a handful of them to help you quench your hunger while taking into account your needs.

Homemade energy balls:

These balls are made with an abundance of nutritious ingredients such as oats, nuts dried fruit and coconut. Eating this snack which is loaded with protein and fibre will ensure that you maintain your commitment to your health goals. To make the luscious snack pulse, take cashews, almonds, dates, shredded coconut (unsweetened), coconut oil and cocoa powder in a food processor. Crush them and roll the mixture in the shape of a ball and refrigerate it.

Banana with nut butter:

The combination of the sweet taste of bananas and the salty, nutty flavour of almond, peanut or cashew butter will make you want to devour it. Besides being delicious, the combination is loaded with protein and fibre which will ensure to keep you filled all day. To make the snack, coat the banana with the spread and slice it and you will be good to go.

Strawberries with coconut whipped cream:

If you want to sate your desire for something sweet then this dessert is all your need. Here is how you can prepare coconut cream for your healthy sweet snack. Whip the cooled coconut cream until peaks form in a mixer. If you want to add more flavour to the whipped cream, you can mix it with either vanilla essence or maple syrup. After the cream is prepared, top off the strawberries with the cream and enjoy its heavenly taste.

