Healthy Routine, Eat Right and Workout: Secret of Malaika Arora’s Fitness At 48

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora advises her fans to follow a healthy routine, eat right and include yoga or workout to bring a balance between their body, mind, and soul. The actor believes that making positive changes in the lifestyle makes an individual the ideal version of themselves.

Even at the age of 48, Malaika gives tough competition to the young actors. No doubt she has one of the fittest bodies in B-town. But what is the secret behind it? We bring out some tips from Malaika’s daily routine, which can inspire you to lead a healthy lifestyle:

Yoga, Workout, Stretching:

If you follow the actor on Instagram, her feed speaks volumes of her obsession with yoga and workout. While the actor prefers to begin her day with yoga asanas, she equally enjoys going for a run and even hitting the gym.

On some days, Malaika even opts for HIIT (high-intensity training sessions). Like all of us, there are occasions when she feels a bit lazy about exerting her body by performing the rigorous routine, hence the actor settles with loads and loads of stretching.

Drink water:

Malaika prefers to start her day with water or even a detox drink. She usually mixes lemon and honey to a warm cup of water or consumes jeera water or even just a plain glass of water. Throughout the day, the actor ensures her body is hydrated. In one of her Instagram videos, Malaika shared the right way to drink water, which according to her is the simple and most important source of energy. The actor advised her fans to sit and sip water, instead of standing and gulping it down.

Diet plan:

In a chat with ETimes, Malaika shared that she has a proper lunch, which includes a bit of carb and good fats, like chicken and rice, whole grains, or vegetable. “I have something for snacks in the evening — a very light, healthy snack. And I have my dinner by 7 pm," she said.

The actor suggests that the dinner can be a little of everything — vegetables, or if someone is a meat-eater then meat, eggs, or a bit of legume or lentils. On days, when Malaika wants to keep the dinner light, she picks a bowl of soup with boiled vegetables or a plate of salad.

“I divide it and make sure to try and have as wholesome a meal as possible. And that’s it. I don’t have anything after 7 pm," she said.

