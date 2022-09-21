Healthy Weight: Why Is It Important and How to Obtain It

While people are busy pushing their limits in the gym to obtain their desired body goals, they often forget the necessity to maintain a healthy weight. The body mass index (BMI), which measures body fat based on height and weight, is frequently employed as a gauge of health. The range of healthy weight for everyone varies depending upon factors including age, sex, genetics, body type, prior medical history, lifestyle behaviours, and weight as a young adult. Not maintaining a healthy weight can lead to several health complications including infertility, cataracts, arthritis and diabetes among others. Hence, it becomes crucial for individuals to maintain a steady weight. We are here with ways that can help in attaining the right weight according to your weight.

Get a good amount of sleep

A good amount of sleep recharges your body for the next day. Sleep deprivation can even cause overeating. As people are awake for a longer duration of the day, they are likely to consume more food increasing the calorie intake that can have a negative impact on your body weight.

Exercise is important

The quantity of energy you consume, and use has a direct impact on your body weight. Hence, if you have achieved a healthy weight, you need to ensure that you maintain it. To do that, you must use make sure to intake and spend an equivalent amount of energy. However, if you are aiming to lose weight, you must expend more energy than you take in. Therefore, find a workout plan that combines cardio and weight training enabling you to maintain a healthy weight level.

Keep yourself hydrated

Drink as much water as you can. Doing so will not only help you obtain a healthy weight but also aid you in keeping the fat percentage in check.

Eat Healthy food:

Abstain from eating foods that are fried or loaded with sugar as they can facilitate weight gain. Adopt a balanced diet in your routine that can take care of all your nutrition needs.

Suggestions- Fruits, vegetables, meat and foods that are abundant in calcium and other nutrients.

Tip: Eat in small portions.

