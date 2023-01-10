Heart Diseases To Digestive Issues, The Risks Of Having Too Much Rusk

For a majority of the Indian population, the combo of rusk and tea falls under their mandatory morning starter. Mornings are incomplete without a sip of hot brewing tea, as you dip the crusty and crispy rusk in the beverage and take a heavenly bite. But if you happen to munch endlessly on these tasty rusk biscuits, it is time to keep your cravings in check. Rusks are usually prepared from flour, ghee, yeast, and sugar. Trouble arises when these delicious snacks are made from stale bread, leading to adverse health conditions. Here is a list of some disadvantages of having too much rusk.

Heart diseases

Uncontrolled consumption of rusk might result in several heart diseases. If the rusk is prepared with a large quantity of flour, too much oil and extra sugar, it weakens the immunity of your heart, causing blood clots and resulting in heart attacks. People already suffering from high cholesterol, diabetes, and obesity must cut their consumption of rusk.

Digestive issues

Having rusk with the accompaniment of tea might lead to intestine ulcers. The less serious problems include feeling gassy with an uncomfortable bloated stomach, constipation, and poor digestion or even indigestion.

Allergic reactions

Rusk is often made with expired bread. It might pave the way for allergic reactions and skin inflammations, making your skin itchy, swollen, patchy and dry. Rusk prepared from stale bread contains a toxic substance known as mildew, which is harmful to your body, paving the way to various allergies.

Obesity

Since rusk is overloaded with oil, ghee and sugar, this snack item is rich in carbs and carbohydrates. If consumed in high quantities, rusk can trigger your body weight, making you gain some unwanted extra kilos. Apart from obesity, untamed rusk consumption can increase your blood sugar and cholesterol levels as well.

Deprives the body of nutrition

Another major disadvantage of having rusk is that it restricts your body from consuming vital minerals, essential to keeping good health. Prepared with grains, rusks comprise certain anti-nutrients that act as a barrier to nutrients entering your body. Loaded with huge quantities of phytic acid that ties itself up with magnesium, zinc, calcium, and iron, the rusk prohibits the easy absorption of minerals.

