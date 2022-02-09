Heart Health: Keep Your Heart Healthy With These Ayurveda Remedies

The World Health Organisation (WHO) states that cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death across the globe. The global health agency further estimated that the disease takes away about 17.9 million lives each year. Looking at the current fast-paced urban lifestyle, this data shouldn’t come as a shock.

Today’s new normal that forced all to acquire the sedentary lifestyle is one of the crucial reasons behind the rising number of heart ailments. The heart is one of the most important organs in the human body and hence it needs extra care to function properly. Modern science suggests surgical treatment for the cure of heart diseases, but, our age-old Indian heritage, Ayurveda, targets the deep root cause of the ailment. This claim is not just based on ancient principles, but many researchers have also proved that heart issues can be reversed with the help of Ayurvedic treatment.

So here are a few Ayurveda remedies that will help your heart to stay fit in the long run:

Ashwagandha

This herb does wonder when consumed rightly. It is an adaptogenic herb, which not only lowers your blood pressure but also reduces your blood sugar level. It helps in eliminating the tension from mind and body and provides strength to the heart muscles.

Turmeric

This doesn’t need any introduction as every Indian household uses Turmeric daily while preparing their meals and everyone is very well aware of its anti-bacterial quality. But, hardly have they been informed that curcumin which is present in turmeric (Haldi) improves the function of the lining of your blood vessels, which eventually leads to regulating your blood pressure, blood clotting, and other factors vital to heart health.

Fresh Fruits and Vegetables

Experts have always recommended consuming fresh fruits and vegetables as much as possible because they help to dissolve the toxins and blockages from the arteries at a fast pace.

Triphala

Triphala is a mixture of three herbs named Amalaki, Bibhitaki, and Haritaki. These are very helpful in reducing the blood fat level and high cholesterol level and keeping the heart healthy.

Chaywanprash

Chaywanprash is a herbal jam that includes various herbs like sugar, honey, ghee, Indian Gooseberry (amla), jam, sesame oil, berries, herbs, and many spices. It is extremely helpful in strengthening the heart muscles and boosting up the immune system.

