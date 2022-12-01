Heart Health: Warning Signs And Symptoms You Shouldn't Ignore

With the rise in heart diseases, it has become crucial to look out for the early signs and symptoms to ensure a healthy heart and overall good health. People often tend to ignore the symptoms of heart failure or generally connect them to old-age issues. While it is true the risk of heart disease increases with age, it doesn’t disperse the fact that it can happen to anyone irrespective of gender and age.

Speaking on the subject, Dr Hanumantha Reddy, Consultant, International Cardiologist, CARE Hospitals, Banjara spoke to Hindustan Times and shared some early signs and symptoms that indicate heart issues. If you experience any, consult a doctor immediately.

Signs indicating heart deteriorating

Breathing Issues: One of the early signs of heart issues is witnessing breathing difficulties at night or feeling exhausted after walking for some time because of the blockage in coronary arteries.

Fluid accumulation in tissues: Many times, excess fluid accumulates in the tissues due to congestive heart failures, which leads to Pedal Edema, a condition that swells the foot, leg, and ankle.

Irregular heartbeat: Some people often experience irregular heartbeats or increased heartbeat, called palpitations.

Decreased Kidney perfusion: People with a weak heart often have a decreased kidney perfusion that leads to urine output and causes dialysis and various other critical problems.

Choking sensation: People occasionally experience tightness or pain, which sometimes feels like a heart attack. Another symptom of the disease could be the feeling of a choking sensation in their throats.

The expert further suggested visiting a doctor as soon as you experience one of these symptoms. And if you are already been diagnosed with cardiac disease, some lifestyle modifications like a balanced diet, exercising regularly, and regular check-ups of the heart are necessary.

