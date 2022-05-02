Heatwave Alert: Diet and Nutrition Tips to Make your Body Resistant to Scorching Heat

The torrid heatwave has sent the mercury soaring to such an extent that almost every part of the country is sweltering in intense heatwaves. Recently, the weather department reported that the national capital has recorded its second hottest April in 72 years.

While we can’t change anything about the furnace-like weather, we can surely make our bodies resistant to the scorching heatwave.

The intense heatwave can cause several deleterious impacts on our health, starting from dehydration, leading to cramps, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke. Needless to say that we need to practice certain prevention to lessen the sun exposure, whether it is wearing protective accessories and clothes or keeping our air conditioners on all the time, but if our body isn’t strong internally nothing can protect us from the cruel heatwave. Therefore, we have pulled together a few diet and nutrition tips to keep your health ready to bear the rising temperature.

Hydration is key

Keeping your body hydrated is the one-stop solution to tolerate the heat. This summer you must double your water consumption not only by drinking water but also by including hydrating fruits and vegetables in your diet. Some fruits and vegetables like watermelon, cucumber, tomato, or muskmelon are widely available during summer and do magic if they are consumed regularly. Avoid caffeine

As much as we love our tea and coffee first thing in the morning, we must put certain restrictions on the number of cups we consume daily. This is because caffeinated beverages are well known to dehydrate the body. Intake seeds

We have overlooked the health benefits we can get just by consuming a few widely available seeds. Few seeds like fennel seeds and cumin seeds are cooling in nature and can be consumed either by adding them to juices or in-taking them directly with water in the morning. Rely more on a liquid diet

Start relying more on the liquid diet than solid food. Try and include different vegetable juices in your meal daily. You can always add mint leaves to have that refreshing and cooling taste, and mint leaves are also very hydrating in nature.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.