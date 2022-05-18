Heatwave Alert: Do’s and Don’ts

Keeping the rising temperature in mind, health experts across the country are time and again urging people to keep themselves hydrated. But drinking water is not enough when the parts of Delhi NCR are experiencing a furnace-like temperature of around 50 degrees. In a candid conversation with the Hindustan Times, Sumol Ratna, MD, Medicine and Assistant Professor, Noida International Institute of Medical Sciences, gave an overview of the rising temperature and its impact on the environment around us.

Saying that the rising temperature and scorching heat will cause changes in “the terrain around humans", which will result in “damage to the vegetation and crops." Sumol pointed out that due to these climate changes, “forest fires will become more regular" which will directly increase air pollution. Adding that while the human body will be able to tolerate the extreme weather, the rising temperatures will surely put the human body under stress. Claiming this to be the reason why people suffer “from high fevers, intestinal and blood pressure problems, which can lead to death."

Hindustan Times quoted Sumol as saying, “Extreme heat causes the body to struggle to cool down, which can result in heat cramps, heat exhaustion, or even heatstroke (also known as sunstroke)." Further Sumol added that because the risk of heatstroke is increasing with the rising temperature, it is extremely crucial that some symptoms must be taken care of. While detailing the symptoms Sumol said, “throbbing headaches, dizziness, and light-headedness, a lack of sweating, cool, pale, clammy skin, muscle weakness or cramps, nausea, and vomiting, a rapid heartbeat that can be strong or weak, rapid, shallow breathing, and behavioral changes such as confusion, disorientation, or staggering, as well as unconsciousness."

There are further do's and don'ts that were suggested by Sumol

Do’s:

Keep yourself hydrated, and you must drink water even when you aren’t thirsty. Prioritise home-cooked meals over street food Choose liquid food over solid ones, include lassi, lemon water, and buttermilk in your meal. Hydrating summer fruits should be consumed daily like watermelon, muskmelon, and cucumber. Never leave your house without a water bottle For your outfits chose lighter colours

Don’ts:

Do not cook during peak hours. Do not avoid ventilation in your kitchen by enclosing the windows. Skip high protein content food items. Avoid junk food, carbonated beverages, and leftovers. Tags: Summer, Heatwave, Rising Temperature, Heatstroke

