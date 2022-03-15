Heatwave: Protect Yourself With These Effective Measures

With rising mercury levels in parts of Maharashtra, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange warning for the heatwave in six districts including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

A heatwave is a period of excessively hot weather that can last for several days. It is often accompanied by unusual levels of humidity and can take a toll on the health of people. Heatwaves can lead to issues like heat exhaustion or heat stroke. In this, the person is likely to experience faintness and dry and warm skin as the body fails to control high temperatures.

Moreover, heatwave can also cause dehydration, heat rashes, headache, irritability, lethargy and weakness among other symptoms.

Hence, it becomes imperative that you protect yourself against heatwave by keeping certain things in mind. First of all, it is advised to not step out of your home unless it is necessary. According to an advisory by the Health Ministry, people should refrain from going out in sun, especially between 12 pm and 3 pm. Coming directly under the sunlight will expose you to the scorching heat of the sun and can increase the risk of suffering a heat stroke.

Even when you have to go out during the day, it is not advised to perform strenuous activities that can raise the body temperature. Instead of going for carbonated drinks or hot tea and coffee, one should consider having drinks like lemon juice, fruit juices, ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution) and coconut water. As the body tends to dehydrate due to heat, it becomes important that you replenish the lost fluids in your body through these healthy drinks.

One should try to remain in shade when out or carry an umbrella, towel or cap to get protection from the sun rays. Loose and light-coloured cotton garments should be worn as they are effective in reflecting excessive heat and absorbing sweat well, thus cooling down the body.

In the absence of an air conditioner at home, one can sprinkle water and use shades or curtains to keep the room cool. Taking cool showers frequently and keeping the room ventilated can also provide much relief.

