Heatwave Woes: 4 Ways You Can Get the Summer-Ready Skin Without Pinching your Pocket

Summers are the best time to go out, enjoy, take a vacation and wear vibrant colours you have been waiting to wear for a long time. While you enjoy the weather and let the air touch your skin, you too expose your skin to the harmful sun rays which can damage it and make it look dull.

You might use multiple beauty products to take care of your skin in summer but they take a huge toll on your pocket. In that case, the best option is to switch to home remedies. They are effective, natural, and do not harm your skin with chemicals. So, if you want to have gorgeous looking skin in summer, then try these simple do-it-yourself tips.

Sugar Exfoliation twice a week

We can’t stress more the fact that exfoliation is one of the most important steps of a skincare routine. A good scrub is a must to remove the dead skin cells from the skin and let it space to breathe. Brown sugar and honey scrub help in breaking down the dead skin. Massage it on your skin in a circular motion for a few minutes and then rinse with water.

Treat sunburn

When we go out in summer, the harmful UV rays tend to burn our skin which can cause redness and itchiness. Therefore, it is important to treat it on time. You can take an aloe vera leaf and cut it from between. Extract the gel and apply it to your skin gently. Massage it until it gets absorbed in the skin. You’ll feel much cooler after the application.

Bring out the natural glow

Getting fair is a myth. Every good product only removes the impurities and reveals your natural skin tone. Vitamin C in tomato and yoghurt are the best remedies to bring out your natural skin complexion. Mix tomato juice in yoghurt and apply it like a face mask. Let it sit for half an hour and then rinse with water. You’ll notice an instant glow on your skin.

Take care of your eyes

Summers take a dig at the eyes with excessive heat and dirt. No matter how much we try to protect them from the bad environment, they get indirectly exposed to pollution and heat. The skin below the eyes becomes puffy and looks swollen sometimes, which can be treated using potatoes. Potatoes have anti-oxidants which help in fighting the dark circles and puffiness of the under eyes. Take a chilled potato slice and put it on your eyes for some time. The cooling effect will make your eyes look beautiful.

