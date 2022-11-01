Home » News » Lifestyle » Here Are 4 Ways To Build Your Muscles Efficiently

Here Are 4 Ways To Build Your Muscles Efficiently

Gaining muscles is more than just hitting the gym and pumping iron, read on to know more-

Last Updated: November 01, 2022, 18:14 IST

New Delhi, India

To effectively build muscle, you'll need to push your muscles to their absolute limit and allow recovery time to get stronger. (Image: Shutterstock)
You don’t have to be a bodybuilder to understand the importance of muscle or building muscle for general body health. It is true that gaining muscles will improve your appearance and may make you look appealing.

To effectively build muscle, you’ll need to push your muscles to their absolute limit and allow recovery time to get stronger. To do this, you need to give them the right recovery environment- from rest to nutrition to active recovery.

Here’s how you can build muscles efficiently-

Your muscles grow as your body accumulates more amino acids. However, your body regularly depletes its proteins for various purposes such as for the production of hormones. To counteract this, you need to increase your protein intake to build and store new amino acids faster.

Instead of isolation training like bicep curls, opt for multi-joint movements. If you want to put on muscle, you have to do more to challenge your body. Include exercises like squats, deadlifts, pull-ups and bench presses to simultaneously activate several muscle groups.

Drink shakes containing proteins and carbohydrates before working out to increase protein synthesis instead of having them after exercising. Exercising increases blood flow to the tissues, and hence drinking a carbohydrate-protein combo before your workout may lead to greater uptake of the amino acids in the muscles.

Sleep is frequently the overlooked element in the quest for muscle building. You exercise a lot, but while you sleep, your body grows and your muscles are healing and recovering. Muscle-growing hormones are also released at this time. Ideally, you should get 8 to 10 hours of sleep. But if that does not happen, ensure you get quality sleep. Make sure to sleep and wake up at the same time every day.

