Here Are 5 Must-Have Foods To Keep Healthy This Summer

As the summer makes its presence felt in the country, there are several tweaks you need to make in your daily routine to adapt to the changing season. Keeping your body hydrated is a must as the temperatures increase. While water is the go-to source if you are feeling dehydrated, it is not enough to keep your body cool.

To beat the heat, there are some food items you can add to your regular diet:

Onions: Onions have cooling properties that are extremely beneficial in the summer. You can mix them with salt and lemon to make a salad. Including onion in your vegetables, curries, and raita is another way to consume it. Red onions contain a lot of quercetin, which acts as a natural anti-allergen.

Watermelons and cucumbers: One of the major health issues during the summer is dehydration. Watermelons are one of the best remedies for the same as its high water content keeps your body hydrated. In addition, watermelon has amazing antioxidant qualities that provide a cooling impact. Cucumbers are another option you can try. They are high in fibre, so eating them in the summer prevents constipation. Cucumbers also have significant water content. In order to stay cool during the hot weather, you can add it to your salads or just make a refreshing drink using it.

Curd: An extremely common in Indian households, curd has a cooling impact on the body. The delicious food item can be served in a variety of ways like lassi or buttermilk. You can also prepare a raita and eat it alongside your lunch or dinner. People also consume smoothies made with curd. If you don’t want to try these things, all you can do is have a bowl of plain curd after your meal.

Lemons: This is a must in every house during the summer. The simplest and most popular way to consume it is to add lemon juice to your glass of water; it gives you more energy, makes your skin glow, and raises the amount of Vitamin C in your diet. You can also squeeze some lemon juice into your salad dressing or dals.

Green vegetables: These are beneficial throughout the year. Making green leafy vegetables a part of your regular diet is advantageous since they have a high water content. Keep in mind that overcooking these vegetables could cause them to lose their water content.

