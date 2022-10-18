Here Are 5 Tips for Matured Skin to Ace the Healthy Glow

At every stage of life, we face some or other issue with our skin. As we age, our skin faces its own set of challenges. Mature skin needs extra pampering and loving, and achieving that soft and natural glow is completely possible. Instead of shelling out a big chunk of money at a spa or salon, you can just make some tweaks to your regular skincare and makeup routine. With the right makeup, you can tackle wrinkles and fine lines and get a dewy glow on your skin.

Hyaluronic Acid is your BFF

Invest in Hyaluronic Acid to tackle the lines near your lips and eyes. This serum works like a miracle and improves the appearance of the skin over time. Add this serum to our regular skin care regimen and also as a base for your makeup.

Primer for your makeup

To make sure that your makeup stays prim and proper, apply a nice coat of primer on your face especially your lips and eyes right before you apply any makeup. It helps in blotting out the natural oils and minimizes the appearance of the pores so that your skin looks smooth and your makeup can stay on for a longer time. When the skin matures, it reveals tones of purple, blue or red around the eyes and primer can help with smoothening out the appearance.

Sunscreen is the elixir

No skincare routine is complete without the application of sunscreen. Even for your regular makeup routine, sunscreen is the elixir for your skin. It builds a protective barrier on your skin against the harsh rays of the sun and prevents tanning and age spots to name a few.

Moisturize

Moisturizing the face keeps the skin from drying out and looking dull and uneven. A hydrated and moisturized skin makes the skin appear smooth and clear. Moisturize your face right after you step out of the shower or when it is damp to ensure proper absorption. Not just your face, moisturize your body as well.

Before the application of makeup, you should add a light cream to hydrate your face. It can be a hydrating stick or a gentle moisturizer, but it will work wonders for your skin.

Glow with glycerin

Glycerin is said to have anti-aging properties and is hydrating for the skin. Instead of emptying out our pockets on expensive skin products for hydration and anti-aging benefits, just apply some glycerin on your face and watch it work its charm on you.

