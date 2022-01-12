Here are 5 Ways to Include Very Peri, the Pantone Colour of 2022, in Your Wardrobe

Colours play an essential role in the world of fashion and art. From predicting the sign of the times to symbolising significant moments, colours can play a very subjective role in people’s lives. So when Pantone Colour Institute announced Very Peri as the colour of 2022, fashionistas had to dive right into the world of fashion.

Very Peri is a pastel hue of the colour purple and has made its appearance in the world of art and fashion earlier. However, if you are looking for some inspiration on how to combine this colour into your wardrobe, we have some suggestions for you.

This dreamy creation by Italian haute couture designer Giambattista Valli shows how Very Peri looks great in a tulle gown. One can add this colour to soft fabrics like tulle chiffon and create a magical wardrobe.

Very Peri may also be the perfect colour for traditional Indian brides who are looking to add a fresh twist to their wedding day. Take a cue from actress Anushka Ranjan who wore a Very Peri shade lehenga for her wedding with partner Aditya Seal in November 2021. The lehenga came with intricate silver sequin work.

Very Peri can also be a part of your casual outfits like wide pants, or cardigans, and skirts. British singer and actor Harry Styles is seen here wearing Very Peri coloured bell bottom pants which he paired with a black vest. The wide pants from Gucci certainly accentuate the glamour quotient in this magazine cover shoot.

If you want to combine Very Peri in your formal yet chic outfits, a Very Peri blazer might be a great way to start. Pair the Very Peri blazer with neutral colours like white or black to let the colour of the year do the talking.

Very Peri will also be a fun yet chic colour to play with if you are looking for dresses that can be worn both casually or for special events.

How are you going to include Very Peri in your wardrobe?

