Here Are a Few Tips for Treating Hangover Skin

Like to drink? So you should be conscious of how it affects your skin. After a day of binge drinking, the skin does get dry, often known as hangover skin. Your skin becomes dry from alcohol and becomes drab and pale. Alcohol exacerbates skin problems including rosacea, psoriasis, and even acne by causing skin inflammation. Alcohol promotes inflammation, which results in puffiness, redness, and flushing. Additionally, drinking alcohol causes the buildup of free radicals in the skin, which gives the skin a dull and dry appearance. Here are some options for treating this skin.

Cures:

Treat your skin with the finest of skincare products:

First, hydrate by consuming three to four litres of water. The free radicals that collected as a result of alcohol intake can be neutralised by antioxidant supplements like glutathione, vitamin C supplements from citrus fruits, or pure lemon shots. Hyaluronic acid serums can be used to moisturise the skin. Use ceramide-based moisturisers to restore the skin’s barrier function. When there is an extreme amount of redness, a medicated cream such oxymetazoline, tacrolimus, or pimecrolimus is recommended. If you experience breakouts, use a salicylic acid or azelaic acid-based serum. Probiotics can help you cleanse your stomach. Moreover, you can hydrate yourself:

One of the few substances that is likely the greatest at preventing hangovers is water. If you stay hydrated, your skin won’t lose its hydration and you’ll continue to glow even after a wild night out. Makeup is a good cover:

Makeup is your last resort if all else fails. Go smokey on the eyes to conceal the swollen bags, and nude on the lips to give them lustre. To achieve a fresh look, keep your mane open or pull it back into a ponytails.

Cosmetic procedures that will become more popular in 2023

People will be more careful of the ingredients in their skin care products, and wearing little to no makeup will be in. People will therefore search for clear, even-toned skin with smaller pores, no fine wrinkles, and no blemishes.

To achieve the aforesaid minimal makeup or no makeup appearance, treatments such as microneedling radio frequency, platelet rich plasma, laser toning, derma pen, and oxygeneo facials will be in demand.

Younger girls up to the age of 30 choose fillers and the eye to repair sunken undereyes and seem young when it comes to aesthetic procedures. It will also be common to perform non-surgical lip injections and non-surgical nose jobs using fillers to enlarge the lips. It will also be sought after to have Botox injected into the masseter muscle to lessen jaw clenching, tmj pain, and achieve a smooth oval facial contour.

Younger men, those under the age of 30, are choosing to use fillers to give their chin and jaw line more definition.

All genders and age groups from 25 to 55 will be interested in skin booster injections like profhilo and volite as preventative measures to delay the process of collagen breakdown, wrinkles, and sagging. Additionally, skin boosters keep the skin moisturised, glowing, and supple.

The next big thing will be muscle firming using TESLA Former, which employs Functional Magnetic Stimulation (FMS). It is a non-invasive method for increasing muscle and toning the arms, thighs, and of course, the tummy.

