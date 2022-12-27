Here Are Some Home Remedies To Remove Chewing Gum Stuck On Clothes

Chewing gums are found anywhere and everywhere, ranging from roads to under seats. While there is nothing wrong with these gums, it is the irresponsible way people dispose of that causes chewing gums to stick to clothing. Removing them from clothes is a huge headache for people, as their extreme stickiness makes it very difficult to do so. Here are some easy tips to remove chewing gums from clothes:

Using Ice

Using ice to remove chewing gum from clothes can be effective. To do so, keep a piece of ice over the chewing gum; after some time, try to remove the chewing by scraping it with a knife. This will help clean the clothing fully.

Hot Water

Just like ice, hot water can also help in removing chewing gum. Hot water is known to reduce stickiness. Soak the clothing with the chewing gum stuck on it in hot water for a while. After it has been soaked in hot water for a while, take a knife or toothbrush and scrap the chewing gum out of the cloth by slowly rubbing the brush or knife back and forth. You can also heat the chewing gum by applying a cloth to the steam that comes out of a kettle while boiling water.

Use A Hot Press

This can also help easily remove chewing gum. Put a piece of paper on the stuck chewing gum and put the heated press on the paper. The chewing gum will automatically stick to the paper and come off the clothing.

Nail-Paint Remover

One can use a nail paint remover or a hair spray to get rid of chewing gum stuck on clothes. Alcohol and polymers present in it can be of great help in removing stickiness too. Spray your hair spray or nail paint remover on the chewing gum and rub it with a brush to ensure that the clothing is cleaned properly.

