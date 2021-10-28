Here are Some of Malaika Arora’s Pre-Shoot Prep Tips, Take Note

Malaika Arora’s Instagram timeline is your one-stop destination for kitchen hacks, easy meal preps, yoga inspiration, skincare tips, fitness goals and wholesome lifestyle cues. Trust the 48-year-old to serve the ultimate fitness and fashion goals. In a freshly made video, Malaika is generously sharing her skin routine, just before shoot, to be precise. So what does the star, who is also an actor, producer, model and style editor, do before lathering her skin with makeup?

The beauty flaunts her makeup free skin while getting her hair done. She quickly demonstrates all the steps mentioned by her in the clip.

>These are the skincare steps to follow, as recommended by Malaika:

>Step 1: Apply moisturizer to your under eye and pat it down gently.

>Step 2: Use a jade roller and massage your under eye in a soft, brisk and firm manner.

>Step 3: Apply moisturizer to your face, don’t forget your neck.

>Step 4: Use a jade roller and massage your face in upward strokes.

>Step 5: Hold one side of the skin and massage.

>Step 6: Apply lip balm.

The secret behind her radiant rosy glow is off the kitchen shelf, good ol’ hacks. For Malaika, it is extremely important to start the day right. An honest tip shared by her a few months ago said, “Starting the day right, working out and eating clean are the three most important elements for a fit living. We can at no point in time underestimate the power of either."

Given how intensely Malaika works and exercises to maintain her enviable figure, it comes as a surprise that she is a self-admitted diehard foodie. She often speaks about eating simple home-cooked food and thanks to her Malayali roots, she adores rice, sambar, seafood and fish curry. Among her other ventures, Malaika started her own delivery-only restaurant, Nude Bowls. The stunning diva who endorses wholesome eating defined her idea of one. “To me it is full of healthy ingredients, satiating, and yet delicious!! Most importantly it should make me feel good about myself," revealed Malika.

Malaika has come a long way since she made her debut with the song Chaiyya Chaiyya. Long after her VJing days, she is judging shows like India’s Next Top Model and India’s Best Dancer.

