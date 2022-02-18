Here are Some of the Best Cardio Exercises that You can do at Home

If you think that you need to hit the gym in order to attain your body goals, then you are wrong. A home workout can equally help you. With the number of online workouts app, things are much easier these days. Best part? No equipment is required. And, one of the ways to lose weight is by doing cardio.

Here are some of the cardio exercises that you can do at home.

>Jumping jacks: It is a beginner cardiovascular exercise and you can perform this anywhere. You won’t need a big space or any equipment. It helps the muscles in your body to stretch and help your heart pump.

Advertisement

>Jump rope: We all have been doing jump rope since childhood. It is such a fun exercise to do. Not only does it help your body lose weight, stay active, boost stamina, but it also helps your brain to increase focus. You can try jumping with both feet or jumping from one foot to the other.

>Squat jumps: While we all know that squats are not a cardio exercise but squat jumps are a good alternative to that. It helps work your glute muscles. It can be a great exercise to tone your booty and legs.

>Burpees: Burpees are known to be a little hard at the beginners level. But once you get used to them, you’ll see the benefits. With burpees, you can burn up to 100 calories only in 10 minutes.

>Dance: Anything that gets your heart pumping is exercising your cardiovascular system. And, some of the dance moves can be good cardio. Dancing is the most fun way of working out.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.