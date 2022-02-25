Here are Some Outstanding Creations from London Fashion Week

After two years of hybrid shows and digital presentations, London Fashion Week wrapped earlier this week with a full live audience. Offering a return to normalcy after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the London Fashion Week featured a mix of established and new talent. Fashion veterans like Ozwald Boateng returned to London Fashion Week for the first time after a 12-year hiatus. The event also included newcomers like Poster Girl and Conner Ives who made their runway debuts, while Supriya Lele’s works on fashion’s current obsession with cut-away details, sheer fabrics and body-con silhouettes was also one of the highlights of the show. LVMH Prize-winner Nensi Dojaka also showcased her highly anticipated catwalk at what happens to be her second solo show.

Let us take a look at some of the highlights of London Fashion Week:

British-Indian fashion designer Lele’s recent creations show how she is redefining female fashion. Lele’s recent creations feature well-cut, low-cut trousers with thong-like side straps. One of the looks showcased during the London Fashion Week feature pimento-red pants with a brown taffeta one-shouldered, cropped top.

Nensi Dojaka

Dojaka’s Spring Summer 2022 collection that featured at London Fashion week shows how her lingerie-based aesthetic, with its delicately complex array of straps, bras and cutouts, can encompass stylish tailoring, puffer jackets and knitwear as well as long evening dresses. The designer’s latest collection featured a seamless integration of new materials: leather, velvet, knit, and padded fabrics.

Ozwald Boateng

British-Ghanaian designer Boateng returned to London Fashion Week with a live show and showed he wanted to celebrate the contribution of Black British culture in England. Boateng returned to the runway with his stylish-cut suits. The collection featured expertly-cut silk two-piece suits adorned with the spiritual Adinkra symbol patterns, heavy velvet fabric creations like evening jackets and wide-leg pants, which was a subtle reminder of the 80s fashion.

Richard Quinn

Quinn’s SS22 collection that debuted at London Fashion Week was all about Parisian haute couture with amplified English flower prints. Some of the highlights of Quinn’s show included trapeze swing coats in his quintessential, familiar plate-scaled rose prints in blue, yellow, and lime, with matching oversized, wide-brimmed hats. Some of the creations also featured Quinn’s creativity with latex.

What are your favourite looks from the London Fashion Week?

