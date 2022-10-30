Here Are Some Potential Effects of Everyday Rice Consumption on Your Heart

For many of us, roti and rice are staple meals, and we don’t hesitate to include them in our regular diet. White rice is widely consumed across the nation, and while it isn’t generally regarded as a bad food, eating too much refined grain, such as white rice, can cause a variety of health problems, including an increased risk of heart disease. According to the Daily Mail, a recent study revealed that eating too many refined grains is just as harmful for your heart as consuming too much Halloween sweets. Therefore, if you enjoy eating rice, it’s imperative that you limit your intake in order to prevent any health issues in the future.

HOW WHITE RICE CONTAINS RISKS TO YOUR HEART

Cardiologists claim that while sugar is the number one enemy of the heart, people who eat too much rice also run the same risk of developing the condition. Therefore, those who consume excessive amounts of candy or rice should be cautious of their heart health. Overconsumption of refined grains has been linked to premature coronary artery disease (PCAD), the world’s largest cause of mortality. Its harm is comparable to consuming the toxic sugars and oils found in sweet sweets.

According to the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association, a high intake of refined grains is linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases, whereas consuming whole grains helps you stay healthy by lowering your risk of heart disease.

WHY SHOULD WE AVOID EATING REFINED RICE?

Whole grains lose some of their essential nutrients when they are processed into fine flour or meal, but it also results in a more pleasant texture and a longer shelf life. White rice is one of the processed grains that our body quickly breaks down because it lacks the fiber layer. It causes blood sugar levels to surge more after meals. Over time, elevated blood sugar creates a persistent low-grade inflammatory milieu that can harm the heart’s nerves and blood vessels, leading to the formation of plaques in the artery walls and PCAD.

So it’s time that we replace them with whole grains in your diet to keep your heart secure and healthy.

