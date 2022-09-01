These days, both men and women experience premature hair greying as a common issue. Many people choose to remove their grey hair rather than letting it in place or even choose to dye it because the look of it can be upsetting.

But pulling might not be the best course of action. According to Dr. Priyanka Reddy, the founder and medical director of DNA Skin Clinic, greying of the hair is caused by a decrease in melanin, the pigment that gives our skin and hair their colour.

It’s inevitable that this happens as we become older. However, because genes influence the production of melanin, many young people also experience early greying of their hair if they are genetically susceptible to it. She adds that there are other additional variables that can contribute to greying.

Advertisement

1. Vitamin deficits: Vitamin B12 and vitamin D deficiency can cause premature greying.

2. Autoimmune diseases like vitiligo, in which melanin is completely absent because melanocytes, which produce melanin, are destroyed, result in grey or white hair in the affected areas.

3. Thyroid issues: These conditions may result in premature greying, which may be transient and may be prevented by taking thyroid medication

4. Smoking, stress, and insufficient sleep can all hasten the ageing process and cause premature greying.

To treat any underlying reasons, the expert advises consulting a dermatologist.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEOS

Myths about hair removal and reasons not to do it:

According to Dr. Reddy, one shouldn’t pluck their grey hair for other reasons than the commonly held belief that doing so will induce a spurt of grey hair.

Advertisement

There is only one hair that may grow from one follicle, so plucking one grey hair will not result in the growth of more grey hairs. Additionally, because greying only occurs when the melanin in a particular hair is impacted, plucking one grey hair would not cause the surrounding hair to turn grey, according to the expert.

Why therefore should you refrain from yanking on your grey hair?

The doctor cautions, “While it may not seem like a huge matter, it can lead to some significant damage if the sight of your greying hair makes you want to take the strands out."

Advertisement

The follicles may get infected, which may result in the development of a pustule.

Repeated plucking can harm the skin, leave scars, and lead to post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation.

Additionally, it may result in permanent hair loss from that follicle. There is sufficient data to suggest that permanent damage is conceivable, even if it is unknown how many times one must pluck the hair to do this damage.

Trichotillomania, a condition in which sufferers have a propensity to repeatedly pluck their hair from the same location, which over time can lead to scarring and eventual hair loss.

Traction alopecia, a condition that results in permanent hair loss or thinning and a receding frontal hairline when the hair is pulled tightly into hairstyles.

What is the remedy?

If the grey hairs in front of your head are irritating you, think about carefully trimming them with a pair of scissors rather than plucking them out. Dyeing your hair is an option if you have a lot of grey hair, the doctor says.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here