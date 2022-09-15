Here Are Some Tips for Tweaking Your Skincare Routine for This Fall

There are many reasons to be happy about autumn, but as the season changes and the weather becomes cooler, so does the way our skin responds to it. With the use of heaters during the cooler months, the air both inside and outside becomes drier. The barrier may become compromised as skin begins to lose moisture, leading to increased sensitivity, dryness, and irritation.

Therefore, switching up your skincare regimen for the fall is essential for maintaining radiant, healthy skin all year long, not just a trend. According to the experts, you can make a few changes to your skincare routine to protect yourself from the cooler temperatures and drier air.

Use a thicker moisturising product:

It’s crucial to switch to a heavier moisturiser before night because of environmental changes. By hydrating the skin more and assisting in its retention, we must make up for the change.

2. Apply eye cream and a lip moisturiser:

In the cooler months, if these two weren’t already a part of your skincare routine, they should be. The addition of these items moisturises your lips and the skin around your eyes, just as you should switch to a thicker moisturiser. Lip and eye treatments aid with this transition because our skin dislikes abrupt changes.

3. Lessen Your Use of Retinoids and Exfoliants:

Reduce the usage of retinoids and exfoliants; this, too, is due to the environment’s drier and colder conditions. Due to the increased oiliness of the skin, humidity and warm temperatures typically reduce the irritating effects of topical retinoids and exfoliants.

4. Use aloe vera, collagen, or elastin to hydrate extremely sensitive skin:

For a few days (or even weeks) during the change of seasons, those with sensitive skin, as well as those who suffer from psoriasis or eczema, may feel extremely sensitive or have a burning sensation. The best thing you can do is moisturise and cover your skin in lotions, serums, and essential oils. Elastin and collagen can nourish your skin and speed up the healing process. As your skin develops and exfoliates, cover it with heavier lotions and cold-processed aloe.

5. Include vitamin C in your routine:

In the winter, vitamin C serves a dual purpose by absorbing SPF rays that your sunscreen doesn’t completely block. Additionally, it evens out skin pigmentation, which encourages the creation of collagen and gives the skin a more radiant appearance.

6. Never compromise on applying sunscreen:

Although UV radiation is more prevalent in the summer, it is present in all four seasons. Sunscreen should always be worn because it typically contributes to reducing the amount of incoming UV rays. Skin cancer develops more quickly and has a higher risk due to UV radiation. Dermatologists strongly advise using an SPF 30 daily (at least).

7. A humidifier should be included:

Dermatologists advise buying a humidifier to increase indoor humidity during the fall and winter in addition to your regular skincare routine. Your skin continuously interacts with the air, which is moistened by humidifiers. Your skin will absorb more moisture from the air the more moisture there is in the air.

