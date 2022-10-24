Here Are The Symptoms And Causes of Pancreatic Cancer That One Must Be looking Out For

Pancreatic cancer develops in the pancreas tissues, which is a vital endocrine organ located behind the stomach. The pancreas aids digestion by producing enzymes required by the body to digest fats, carbohydrates and proteins. In addition, the pancreas produces two important hormones- glucagon and insulin. These hormones are in charge of regulating glucose metabolism.

Here are a few symptoms and causes of pancreatic cancer:

Since symptoms do not appear until the disease has progressed to an advanced stage. As a result, there are usually no early signs of pancreatic cancer. Some of the most common pancreatic cancer symptoms can be subtle even in advanced stages. It can exhibit the following symptoms as the disease reaches an advanced stage:

Loss of appetite

Unintentional weight loss

Abdominal pain that may spread to your back

Lower back pain

Blood clots (often in the leg, which can cause redness, pain, and swelling)

Jaundice (yellow skin and eyes)

Nausea and vomiting

Pancreatic Cancer: Causes

Pancreatic cancer develops when abnormal cells begin to grow within the pancreas and form tumours, but the cause is unknown. Healthy cells typically grow and die in small numbers. In the case of cancer, the production of abnormal cells increases. These cells eventually wreak havoc on healthy cells. While the exact cause of pancreatic cancer is unknown, certain risk factors may increase your chances of getting it.

Tobacco consumption

Cigarette smoking may account for 20 to 35 per cent of pancreatic cancer cases.

Excessive alcohol consumption

Drinking three or more alcoholic beverages per day may increase your risk. Another risk factor is alcohol consumption, which can contribute to pancreatitis.

Weight

Being overweight or obese, especially in early adulthood, may increase your risk.

Diabetes

If you have type 1 or type 2 diabetes you may be at a higher risk of developing pancreatic cancer.

Diet

A diet high in red and processed meats, fried foods, sugar, or cholesterol may increase your risk, but experts are still working to determine the precise link between dietary factors and pancreatic cancer risk.

