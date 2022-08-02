Here Is An Easy Recipe To Make Makhana Kheer During Fasts

Makhane also known as foxnuts are synonymous to fastings. While savoury snacks using makhane is a hot favourite, lotus seeds lend them beautifully to sweet dishes as well. Makhane ki kheer being a popular choice. A sweet dessert pudding made with makhana, milk, ghee, sugar, and dry fruits is a hit in Indian households. This sweet delicacy is specially made on religious occasions, like Navratri or Ekadashi fastings.

With fewer ingredients at your disposal, Makhana Kheer can be prepared in around 30 minutes. Here is an easy peasy recipe for you to make Makhana Kheer at home, check it out.

Ingredients required:

Makhana – 200 grams

Milk – 2 liters

Desi Ghee – 50 grams

Raisins – 100 grams

Sugar – 250 grams

Almonds – 10

Cashews – 10

Saffron – 5 pinches

Cardamom – 4

Steps to cook Makhana Kheer:

Step 1: First, chop almonds and cashews into small pieces. Heat a pan with ghee on low flame. Throw in the chopped cashews and almonds along with makhana.

Step 2: Fry the ingredients until they turn golden. Once done, keep them aside in a vessel.

Step 3: Take half the dry fruits from the vessel and grind them in a mixer into thin powder. Heat the wok on the burner and add milk.

Step 4: As soon as the milk comes to boil, add sugar, cardamom powder, saffron, and the ground dry fruits powder. Stir the contents for a minute and pop in the remaining makhana and dry fruits.

Step 5: Allow the contents to boil for 15 minutes in the wok. When the milk gets creamy and makhana turns soft, take it off the burner. It is a sign that your kheer is ready.

Step 6: Empty kheer in a bowl, garnish it with some dry fruits and serve.

