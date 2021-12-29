Here is How Neem Kadha Can Help You in Weight Loss

Neem Kadha is one of the best ways to keep your body healthy. Drinking Neem kadha regularly can help you in having multiple health benefits. It helps in weight loss and is often used as an Ayurvedic medicine for many diseases. Kadha also eliminates the problem of pimples, itching and other skin diseases, according to experts.

This ayurvedic syrup prepared from Neem leaves is helpful in dealing with kidney and liver problems as well.

It is believed that the Neem leaves are useful in treatment of many ailments, as per Ayurveda, due to its anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Consumption of Neem kadha regularly helps in improving metabolism and maintaining cholesterol levels. This is how Neem kadha becomes useful for weight loss.

Advertisement

Here is how you can make Neem kadha

To make Neem khadha, you need Neem leaves, ginger, honey, lemon juice, black pepper and water.

Now clean some fresh Neem leaves and boil around three glasses of water, after the water is boiled put the leaves in it.

Now boil these leaves well and add ginger, black pepper as per your taste.

Turn off the gas and pour it in a cup and squeeze lemon juice and add honey

The Neem kadha is ready to serve

You can drink Neem kadha every morning before your breakfast and it is advised to freshly prepare and consume it.

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general information. News 18 does not confirm the same. Before implementing these, please contact the concerned expert.)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.