Here Is How Relationship Between Siblings May Impact Bullying

If you have been lucky enough to grow up with a sibling or siblings, you would know that the dynamics involving brothers and sisters range from love, affection and pride to jealousy and insecurity. Growing up with someone your own age under the same roof means you often share the same kind of emotions and experiences and while you feel good about being able to relate to someone at home, having the same parents and resources to thrive on can also cause a bit of resentment.

However, a sibling relationship, if nurtured properly with love, can be one of the best and most stable relationships one can have. Despite the fact that there has been little study on how sibling ties affect bullying, there are generally held beliefs about how crucial sibling connections are when it comes to healing from bullying experiences. A healthy sibling relationship can have the following benefits:

Since your siblings are of your age group, you can have conversations of all sorts with them, including ones that cannot be had with adults. Having a brother or a sister teaches you how to negotiate and give your opinion openly, as well as how to express your feelings in a socially acceptable manner. These social skills can ultimately come in handy for a child while tackling bullies in school or outdoors.

It is without a speck of doubt that siblings are often the first person to spot out bad company or a fake friend for you. Although their brutally honest opinion on such matters may clash with yours sometimes, they do look out for you. Older siblings act protective and warn you against bullies.

When you grow up with someone who is close to your age, you gain insight into their life experiences. Because siblings are so close, one’s distress might cause the other to feel the same way, fostering empathy for others, including friends and acquaintances. If one sibling is bullied, the other can feel it without actually experiencing it, and can empathize with a friend who is going through the same thing. It also better prepares students to deal with such situations.

Children understand that no matter what happens, their parents will always be there for them. Sharing situations like bullying with parents, on the other hand, is not always easy. That is where siblings come into the picture and you can open out your heart to them. Siblings can make for a very strong support system.

While talking about the endless benefits of having a healthy relationship with siblings, it is also crucial to understand that an unhealthy relationship will also negatively shape a child and make him or her a potential bully. Because of a strained sibling relationship, children adopt negative behavioral habits such as manipulation, coercion, and hostility

