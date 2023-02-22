Here Is How You Can Achieve Flawless Skin With The 10-Step Korean Skincare Routine

There are around 10-12 skincare routines that we see people following diligently almost every day on the internet but the one that tops the list is the Korean skincare regimen. The Korean skincare routine got really popular after people started binging on all things ‘K’ and absolutely fell in love with the beautiful glass skin that Koreans possess.

If you wish to follow the much-loved and appreciated K-Beauty routine, the first thing you need to be aware of is that even though this regimen includes several steps, it works well only if you can follow 10 steps.

Well, so this whole procedure begins with cleansing your entire face with an oil-based cleanser to clean out your full face and get rid of makeup and dirt. All you will need to do is take a few drops of cleanser onto the palm of your hands and then rub it on your face in circular motions.

Advertisement

The next step is to use a foam-based or water-based cleanser and give your face another good wash. This entire process will make sure that all the impurities from your skin including sweat and dust have been removed properly.

In this whole beauty regimen, this is that step which will let you choose whatever you are most comfortable with, yes, you heard that absolutely right. You are allowed to choose any one of your favourite exfoliating agents, be that scrubs or peels or even pads for that matter. This exfoliation step will reduce the dead cell count in your skin and keep you acne free.

Next, go ahead and use a tone on your skin to keep the pH level of your skin in absolute semblance but also be careful because toners can often make your skin dry as well, so you need to be extra careful while choosing a toner that is suitable for you and your skin type. Another thing that K-beauty enthusiasts love to do is use essence on their face.

Your skin needs the extra love and care that is many a time falls short off, so this is the perfect chance to prove to your skin that you love it by applying serums that are meant for a particular problem that you might be facing starting from dark spots or pimples.

Advertisement

The next step is perhaps the most relaxing of them all because you get to apply a sheet mask and rest for about a solid 10-15 minutes. Sheet masks are a lovely solution to dehydrated skin.

With all the work load at home and office there is not a chance that we are not already roaming around with puffy eyes, if you are one of us too you have got nothing to worry about because the next step aids our issue. Use an eye cream, roller or gel and once you start liking it, there is no looking back.

Advertisement

The last two steps solely focus on moisturising your skin, first with a water or a cream-based moisturiser and then ending the routine with the usage of sunscreen which is important to protect your skin from the harmful UV rays.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here