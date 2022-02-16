Here is What You Should Eat to Avoid Vitamin D3 Deficiency in Your Body

Vitamin D, like other vitamins, is required for good health. It is not found naturally in food like other vitamins, but it can be produced by the body. Most people are aware that humans synthesize Vitamin D, also known as “sunshine vitamin," from sunlight. Getting some sunlight for a specific period of time can help you make Vitamin D3. Though it is an undeniable fact that modern humans, with their fast-paced life and long workhours do not get sufficient sunlight. Much of our time is spent indoors and so the onus falls on us to make up with foods that are rich in the vitamin. These are the foods you should go for to avoid a Vitamin D3 deficiency.

>Salmon: A popular fatty fish, salmon is a great source of Vitamin D3. Wild-caught salmon has an average of 988 IU of vitamin D every 3.5-ounce (100-gram) serving.

>Herring and Sardine: A word wide popular fish that can be served smoked, raw, canned or pickled is also a great source of Vitamin D3. If fresh fish isn’t your style, pickled herring is an excellent alternative. However, be warned that pickled herring has a lot of sodium which can be harmful in large amounts. Sardines in cans are also a good source of Vitamin D3.

>Egg Yolks: Those who do not consume seafood should be aware that it is not the only source of Vitamin D3. Whole eggs are another excellent source, as well as a nutrient-dense food. While the white of an egg has the majority of the protein, the yolk contains the majority of the fat, vitamins, and minerals.

>Fortified foods: Fortified foods are the only non-animal source of Vitamin D3. Mushrooms are rich in Vitamin D2 but don’t provide D3. Cow’s milk is often fortified with Vitamin D. If you are a vegan and don’t take cow’s milk, soy milk and other plant-based milk substitutes are frequently fortified with this nutrient, as well as other vitamins and minerals found in cow’s milk. Vitamin D is also added to several cereals including instant oatmeal.

