Here is Why Extra Virgin Olive Oil is Best for Your Health

Using oil for cooking is common across all cuisines and cultures as it makes the food more tender and also prevents it from sticking. However, lately oil has emerged as a culprit which causes many health-related issues especially weight gain and increased levels of cholesterol.

But it must be noted that not all oils are bad for health. On one hand, where cooking oils like Palm oil, Corn oil and Grapeseed oil are considered bad for health, we also have extra virgin olive oil which has a range of health benefits.

Olive oil is more popular in countries like Spain and Italy where people use it for cooking and also as a dressing for salads. It is made from the fruit of the olive tree which is then pressed to extract the oil from them.

Advertisement

There are also several varieties of olive oil that are available in the market. The main grades of oil include refined, virgin and extra virgin olive oil. Of the three, the extra virgin is the least processed oil and thus considered the healthiest. It is extracted using natural methods which helps it retain the original flavour along with all the goodness of olives.

Apart from its pleasing taste, extra virgin olive oil is also loaded with nutrients and offers a number of health benefits. Just one tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil can contain about 1.9 mg of Vitamin E. This vitamin is proven to be effective in protecting the body against several skin and eye problems and even in making the skin appear healthier.

The oleocanthal phenol compound present in olive oil, which causes a tingling sensation when one tastes it, has inflammatory properties and can work as painkillers for your body. Moreover, experts believe that olive oil has also been effective in keeping some neurological diseases like Alzheimer’s at bay.

Other benefits of consuming extra virgin olive oil include controlling high blood pressure, reducing risk of heart diseases, protection against diabetes, improving digestion and boosting metabolism.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.